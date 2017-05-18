Solange Knowles Writes a Powerful Letter to Herself for Teen Vogue’s June 2017 Issue – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Solange Knowles Writes a Powerful Letter to Herself for Teen Vogue's June 2017 Issue
BellaNaija
Award-winning entertainer Solange Knowles is one artist that transcends trends. Her creative output is truly timeless and endlessly empowering. For the latest issue of Teen Vogue magazine, the entertainer wrote an outstanding letter to her 'teenage self'.
Tina Knowles Comments On Solange's Instagram Post With The Ultimate Mom Message
Solange Knowles reveals some of the hardships she dealt with as a teen
Solange on Being A Teen Mom: 'Some People Will Count You Out'
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!