Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Solange Knowles Writes a Powerful Letter to Herself for Teen Vogue’s June 2017 Issue – BellaNaija

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

Solange Knowles Writes a Powerful Letter to Herself for Teen Vogue's June 2017 Issue
BellaNaija
Award-winning entertainer Solange Knowles is one artist that transcends trends. Her creative output is truly timeless and endlessly empowering. For the latest issue of Teen Vogue magazine, the entertainer wrote an outstanding letter to her 'teenage self'.
Tina Knowles Comments On Solange's Instagram Post With The Ultimate Mom MessageRomper
Solange Knowles reveals some of the hardships she dealt with as a teenChron.com
Solange on Being A Teen Mom: 'Some People Will Count You Out'EBONY.com
ColorLines magazine –TeenVogue.com
all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.