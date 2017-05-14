Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sold Assets: Wike, Amaechi Set For Battle Over Judicial Panel – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on May 14, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Sold Assets: Wike, Amaechi Set For Battle Over Judicial Panel
Leadership Newspapers
The recent judgement of the Appeal Court in Rivers State, which upheld setting up of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate sale of valued assets of the state during the tenure of the immediate past administration has sparked fresh upset

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.