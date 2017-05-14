Sold Assets: Wike, Amaechi Set For Battle Over Judicial Panel – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Sold Assets: Wike, Amaechi Set For Battle Over Judicial Panel
Leadership Newspapers
The recent judgement of the Appeal Court in Rivers State, which upheld setting up of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate sale of valued assets of the state during the tenure of the immediate past administration has sparked fresh upset …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!