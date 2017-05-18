Soldier brutalise Civilian yet again in Lagos

Some men of the Nigerian Army has continued in their attitude of mal- treating civilians majorly for wearing a carbon copy of the military uniform. Popular comedian, Ali Baba has called out the Nigerian Army for treating army brutality of civilians with kid gloves. The comedian posted a photo showing a military man stepping on …

The post Soldier brutalise Civilian yet again in Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

