Soldiers allegedly brutalise students during SUG election in Bauchi [PHOTOS]

Images have emerged on social media of students of Bauchi State College of Education, Kangere,who were brutalised by men of the Nigerian army. They were said to have beaten the students to pulp during Students Union Government Election yesterday. The Vice President, National Association of Nigerian Students, Comrade Shettima Umar, shared the information. The students […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

