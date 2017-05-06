Soldiers, Boko Haram fighters die during battle in Chad
Nine Chadian soldiers have been reportedly killed in a Boko Haram attack on an army post in the Lake Chad region on Friday. Dozens of Boko Haram members were also killed as the army responded to the attack on the Kaiga Post. The attack came hours after Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau, appeared in a … Continue reading Soldiers, Boko Haram fighters die during battle in Chad
