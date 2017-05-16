Solomon Ojeagbase, son of CEO of Complete Sports set to get married, Releases Wedding Photos

Solomon Ojeagbase, son of the founder of Complete Sports Newspaper Sunny Ojeagbase has found love and will soon tie the knot with his heartbeat, Tomiwa Ariran. Sources indicate that the wedding ceremony will hold sometime before the end of this month. Complete Sports is a Nigerian daily national sports newspaper and has its headquarters in…

The post Solomon Ojeagbase, son of CEO of Complete Sports set to get married, Releases Wedding Photos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

