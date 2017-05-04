Somalia attack: Minister Abas Abdullahi Sheikh killed in Mogadishu – BBC News
BBC News
Somalia attack: Minister Abas Abdullahi Sheikh killed in Mogadishu
BBC News
Somalia's security forces have shot dead a 31-year-old government minister after mistaking him for a militant Islamist, officials have said. He was killed in his vehicle near the presidential palace in the capital, Mogadishu, the officials added. The …
