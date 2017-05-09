Some abducted Chibok girls refused to be ‘freed’ – Negotiator
Coming after 82 Chibok girls were freed in exchange for Boko Haram prisoners on Saturday, the legal practitioner who stood as the negotiator, Zannah Mustapha, in her interview with Reuters alleged that some of the girls who are still Boko Haram enclave, refused to be freed.
“Some girls refused to return. I have never talked to one of the girls about their reasons. As a mediator, it is not part of my mandate to force them to return home”he said
