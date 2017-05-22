Some Akufo-Addo Appointees Are ‘Corrupt’ – Prof. Martey – Peace FM Online
Some Akufo-Addo Appointees Are 'Corrupt' – Prof. Martey
There are some corrupt appointees in the Nana Akufo-Addo government, former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Prof Emmanuel Martey has said. Speaking to journalists in an interview on Monday, Prof Martey said: "NPP also has bad …
