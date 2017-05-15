Some Great Pics And Videos From The Snow And Storms Across SA This Weekend

We might be in the midst of another May beaut here in the Mother City – 28 degrees, no biggie – but some regions of South Africa saw plenty of snow and hail over the weekend.

I’m about ready to face some bone-chilling breezes, and we could sure as hell use the rain, but cold snaps like the ones below might be taking it a touch too far.

The videos below from GoodThingsGuy and StormReport – the first from just outside Jozi:

And this from the Vaal:

Serious hail in Germiston:

Dale Slater – Germiston pic.twitter.com/rG46VGPd5f — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) May 12, 2017

Plenty of snowfall in the Sani Pass:

These from Snow Report:

Blankets of snow at Tiffindell – photo courtesy of Maarten Den Heier.

Snow just before 9 am at Afriski in the Maluti Mountains.

Another SnowReport update, this time a look at what lies ahead:

…We are still expecting more snow today, but it is looking light on the charts. It appears as if good snow has fallen overnight again over the majority of Lesotho and the entire KZN Drakensberg. Todays falls are likely to be confined to the KZN Drakensberg on the Lesotho side mainly, and are unlikely to exceed a few centimeters. A couple of lights falls may continue into the night and through until tomorrow, but not much is expected at all.

Brrrrrrrr.

