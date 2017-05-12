Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Some of the 21 Chibok girls released last year had bullet fragments – FG

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Jummai AlHassan, has revealed that some of the 21 Chibok girls released by Boko Haram last October had bullet or blast fragments in their bodies. Alhassan was quoted as saying this during an interview with CNN, when the news agency visited the hostel where the 21 girls live. […]

Some of the 21 Chibok girls released last year had bullet fragments – FG

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.