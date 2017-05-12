Some of the 21 Chibok girls released last year had bullet fragments – FG

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Jummai AlHassan, has revealed that some of the 21 Chibok girls released by Boko Haram last October had bullet or blast fragments in their bodies. Alhassan was quoted as saying this during an interview with CNN, when the news agency visited the hostel where the 21 girls live. […]

Some of the 21 Chibok girls released last year had bullet fragments – FG

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

