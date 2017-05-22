Someone bought 2 pizzas with 10000 bitcoins in 2010 — today they’re worth $20 million – Business Insider
Someone bought 2 pizzas with 10000 bitcoins in 2010 — today they're worth $20 million
On May 22, 2010, a developer bought two pizzas for 10,000 units of a then-little-known digital currency called Bitcoin. Today, those 10,000 bitcoins are worth more than $20 million (£15.4 million). Bitcoin is going absolutely nuclear now. Its price is …
