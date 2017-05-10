Something is Coming? Check out this Photo of #BBNaija Winner Efe & Don Jazzy

We can’t wait to see what Big Brother Naija winner Efe and Mavin Records Don Jazzy are up to. Can you guess? Efe posted the photo and captioned: Thank you Sir @donjazzy …I go leave d caption 4 una…. #BasedOnLogistics#OgheneWekobiruo#whoibe #EfeNation

The post Something is Coming? Check out this Photo of #BBNaija Winner Efe & Don Jazzy appeared first on BellaNaija.

