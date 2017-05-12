SON Determined to Boost Business Environment in Nigeria

Crusoe Osagie

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria said it is more determined than ever to promote the ease of doing business in Nigeria by placing more emphasis on the quality and promptness of its services to stakeholders in a conducive environment.

This assertion was made by the Director General SON, Mr. Osita Aboloma, at the commissioning of the SON office complex at the Seme Border post recently.

According to him, the provision of a conducive working environment for the SON staff is predicated on being able to give enhanced quality and prompt services to stakeholders involved in clearing and forwarding of goods through the Seme border.

Aboloma stated that the office complex will ensure increased efficiency and effectiveness of SON service delivery to stakeholders, serve as a point of interface with sister regulatory and security agencies as well as provide adequate space for further investigation and safe storage of product samples as well as data.

He said further that the new office complex will provide a more spacious and conducive atmosphere for dealing with complaints and feedbacks from stakeholders on substandard, fake and counterfeit products passing through the border area.

The SON DG stressed his total commitment to the protection of investments in Nigeria by tackling head on the menace of substandard products importation and distribution in Nigeria to further the economic diversification agenda of the Federal Government.

Aboloma expressed appreciation to the Nigeria Customs Service for the provision of the parcel of land housing the complex. He also commended other stakeholders for their moral and material support in the course of building the office.

Speaking earlier, the Customs Deputy Comptroller in charge of Seme Border, Bello Mohammed Jibo promised to enhance the existing collaboration between SON and the Customs service as well as other stakeholders in the interest of the economic wellbeing of the Nation and the welfare of the citizens.

Other stakeholders who spoke at the occasion commended the SON Director General for the speed with which the office complex was completed within three months of his visit.

Present at the occasion were representatives of the Nigerian Army, Border Patrol, Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service, Nigerian Immigration Service, State Security Service, the Nigerian Police as well as Freight Forwarders and Clearing Agents among others.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

