SON intercepts N200 million sub-standard cables, bulbs

In line with its measures to safeguard lives and properties across the country, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has intercepted substandard cables and electric bulbs stocked in two 40-feet containers and another 20-feet container.

​

SON Director-General, Ostia Abololma told journalists during the inspection exercise that the agency would not rest on its efforts in ensuring that only goods that meet the minimum requirements of the Nigeria Industrial Standards (NIS) would be allowed to thrive in Nigerian markets.

Aboloma who was represented by agency’s Director, Compliance, Bede Obayi, ​noted that the move by the agency was to restate the commitment to zero tolerance for substandard goods while also complementing the present administration’s quest to provide the enabling environment for businesses to support local production.

He said: “We intercepted these two 40-feet containers containing fake electricity bulbs released from the ports. We have tested them in our laboratory and the result we got shows that these bulbs are far below the requirement of the standards and we cannot allow that.”

“​The packs of these bulbs indicate that each bulb is 105 watts, but when tested, it was not up to 50 watts and this is not even up to 50 per cent of the rated capacity. The importer will sell to the public as 105 watts, short-changing the unsuspecting Nigerian end-users. If you know you have the capacity to do 50 watts, why not indicate 50 watts instead of making the consumers to pay twice the amount of the price. This is not acceptable and we will not allow this to continue. We must destroy these bulbs. We have tested them and they failed the requirements of the standards”, the SON top official said.

​

According to him the agency has been advising importers on the need to desist from illicit and unscrupulous trade activities, maintaining that the agency would relentlessly continue to combat the preponderance of substandard goods until it gets to the barest minimum.

