Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Son of Evander Holyfield arrested on drug charge

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Boxing | 0 comments

Holyfield, the son of former world heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield, was detained early Monday by campus police, records from Athens-Clarke County Jail showed.

University of Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield was arrested on drugs charges on Monday after being found in possession of marijuana, justice officials said.

Holyfield, the son of former world heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield, was detained early Monday by campus police, records from Athens-Clarke County Jail showed.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The 20-year-old was found with less than one ounce of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to his arrest sheet.

Reports said the 20-year-old faces a one-game suspension under University of Georgia rules for any marijuana-related arrests.

Holyfield played in five games as a freshman last season, and rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown in Georgia’s recent spring game.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.