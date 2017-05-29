Pages Navigation Menu

SON uncovers three warehouses of expired products – Daily Trust

Posted on May 29, 2017


SON uncovers three warehouses of expired products
Director of compliance, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) during the inspectionof a warehouse where substandard and expired products were discovered by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) in conjunction with NAFDAC at Comfort Oboh …
