Song theft drama: Tuface Idibia wants me to remain poor, he’s selfish – Blackface

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Augustine Obiabo Ahmedu, otherwise known as Blackface of the defunct Plantation Boyz, has accused his kinsman and estranged band mate of trying to make him remain poor. The Hard Life singer said Mr. Idibia stole his song, Let Somebody Love You and refused to pay him his royalty. The Agatu-born Benue State singer declared that […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

