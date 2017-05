Sorting Hat Time? MimbleWimble Weighs Own Blockchain Launch

As the MimbleWimble project moves forward, the team is considering whether to leave the bitcoin blockchain behind in order to advance its ideas.

Source

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest