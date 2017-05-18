Pages Navigation Menu

Chris Cornell in 2015: Soundgarden singer goes quiet – Stuff.co.nz

Chris Cornell in 2015: Soundgarden singer goes quiet
Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell died of suicide, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's office. Cornell was found in his hotel bathroom after a performance in Detroit. He was 52. Alva French reports. This article was first …
The 15 Greatest Soundgarden Songs: Critic's PicksBillboard
From the archives: Read a 1991 Times interview with Chris Cornell on the making of Soundgarden's 'Badmotorfinger'Los Angeles Times
Chris Cornell, whose Soundgarden helped forge 'grunge' sound, dies at 52Washington Post
NPR –CTV News –New York Times –SPIN
all 1,279 news articles »

