Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Soundgod! Runtown returns with New Single “For Life” | Listen on BN

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Runtown is back with his first single of the year 2017 titled “For Life”. Runtown is arguable one of the hottest artists in Nigeria right now with his single “Mad Over You” and the Hook on Illbliss’ “Alhaji“. For Life produced by Krizbeatz might just be the talk of the town in a couple of weeks. […]

The post Soundgod! Runtown returns with New Single “For Life” | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.