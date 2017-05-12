Soundgod! Runtown returns with New Single “For Life” | Listen on BN

Runtown is back with his first single of the year 2017 titled “For Life”. Runtown is arguable one of the hottest artists in Nigeria right now with his single “Mad Over You” and the Hook on Illbliss’ “Alhaji“. For Life produced by Krizbeatz might just be the talk of the town in a couple of weeks. […]

The post Soundgod! Runtown returns with New Single “For Life” | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

