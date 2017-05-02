Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

South Africa: Boos for Zuma, Mbete and Duarte and Cheers for Ramaphosa At Cosatu May Day Rallies – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


South African Broadcasting Corporation

South Africa: Boos for Zuma, Mbete and Duarte and Cheers for Ramaphosa At Cosatu May Day Rallies
AllAfrica.com
The divisions in the tripartite alliance over the ANC's succession battle played out at Cosatu's nationwide May Day rallies with President Jacob Zuma and his "allies" booed while his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa was cheered and welcomed. Ramaphosa was once …
Could it be Gerrie Nel vs Jacob Zuma?News24
Cosatu reiterates support for Ramaphosa to be ANC presidentEyewitness News

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.