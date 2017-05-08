South Africa: EFF Rejects Danger Pay for Parliamentary Bouncers – AllAfrica.com
Times LIVE
South Africa: EFF Rejects Danger Pay for Parliamentary Bouncers
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has lambasted Parliament's decision to pay its bouncers an extra R400 in danger allowance. The EFF condemns the decision by the Speaker of National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, to pay the "white shirts" an extra R400 …
EFF condemns danger allowance for parly 'bouncers'
