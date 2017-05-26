Justice Mandisa Maya becomes first woman to occupy top SCA post – Eyewitness News
Justice Mandisa Maya becomes first woman to occupy top SCA post
Eyewitness News
After consultation with the judicial service commission, President Jacob Zuma made the decision for the existing vacancy. FILE: Judge Mandisa Maya. Picture: law.ukzn.ac.za. President Jacob Zuma · Supreme Court of Appeal · Judicial Service Commission …
South Africa gets first female president of second highest court
Maya appointed Supreme Court of Appeal president
Zuma appoints Mandisa Maya as SCA president
