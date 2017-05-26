Pages Navigation Menu

Justice Mandisa Maya becomes first woman to occupy top SCA post – Eyewitness News

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Justice Mandisa Maya becomes first woman to occupy top SCA post
After consultation with the judicial service commission, President Jacob Zuma made the decision for the existing vacancy. FILE: Judge Mandisa Maya. Picture: law.ukzn.ac.za. President Jacob Zuma · Supreme Court of Appeal · Judicial Service Commission …
