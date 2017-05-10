Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

South Africa: High Bank Charges Force Immigrants to Send Money Home ‘Hand-to-Hand’ – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


GroundUp

South Africa: High Bank Charges Force Immigrants to Send Money Home 'Hand-to-Hand'
AllAfrica.com
When Tanaka* sends money back to her family in Zimbabwe, she heads to Cape Town's long-distance bus terminal to find passengers or drivers travelling to Harare. She says it's too expensive for her to send money electronically. "So if I see someone is …
African Markets – Factors to watch on May 10Reuters
South African Markets – Factors to watch on May 10Reuters Africa

all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.