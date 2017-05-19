South Africa: IMF Expects SA’s GDP to Grow to 1 Percent – AllAfrica.com
CNBCAfrica.com
South Africa: IMF Expects SA's GDP to Grow to 1 Percent
AllAfrica.com
Pretoria — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised South Africa's growth forecast to 1% this year. Speaking at the end of an IMF staff team visit to South Africa, led by Paolo Mauro, the monetary fund said there are signs of a modest …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News.
