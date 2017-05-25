Of Maritime Trade Facilitation and Economic Devt – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Of Maritime Trade Facilitation and Economic Devt
THISDAY Newspapers
A recent report by African Development Bank (AFDB) revealed that achieving significant decline in Africa's poverty will require the continent's gross domestic products (GDP) to grow at an overall average of seven per cent. In order to achieve this goal …
UN chief: World must move from "managing crises to preventing them"
SA under threat because of envy – Defence Minister
South Africa: Minister Susan Shabangu – Women Dept Budget Vote 2017-18
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!