Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Of Maritime Trade Facilitation and Economic Devt – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Of Maritime Trade Facilitation and Economic Devt
THISDAY Newspapers
A recent report by African Development Bank (AFDB) revealed that achieving significant decline in Africa's poverty will require the continent's gross domestic products (GDP) to grow at an overall average of seven per cent. In order to achieve this goal
UN chief: World must move from "managing crises to preventing them"Xinhua
SA under threat because of envy – Defence MinisterNews24
South Africa: Minister Susan Shabangu – Women Dept Budget Vote 2017-18AllAfrica.com
Daily Trust –ZimEye – Zimbabwe News –Inter Press Service –Independent Online
all 17 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.