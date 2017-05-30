South Africa: MTN, Vodacom, Telkom and Cell C – 30 Days to Provide Surveillance Stats – AllAfrica.com
South Africa: MTN, Vodacom, Telkom and Cell C – 30 Days to Provide Surveillance Stats
Recently the Daily Maverick reported on a legal loophole that allows magistrates to authorise thousands of 'surveillance operations' every year, forcing telecommunications companies such as MTN, Vodacom, Telkom and Cell C to hand over sensitive …
SA telecoms companies asked to spill the beans on clients being spied on
MTN, Vodacom, Telkom, and Cell C have 30 days to provide surveillance stats – R2K
