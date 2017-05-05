South Africa names Stuart Baxter as coach ahead of game against Nigeria
The South African national football team now have a substantive coach in Stuart Baxter after months without a ‘shepherd’. A statement from the South African Football Association (SAFA) on Thursday stated that the football body and Supersport United have agreed terms on the release of Coach Baxter from the PSL club to Bafana Bafana at …
The post South Africa names Stuart Baxter as coach ahead of game against Nigeria appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!