South Africa: Opposition bid to oust Zuma heads to Constitutional court
africanews
Having managed to survive the many scandals that have plagued his administration, South African president Jacob Zuma's political future may yet be determined by a Constitutional court ruling over whether the country's parliament should hold a secret …
Zuma's rule: Less govt than criminal enterprise
Opposition parties continue to push for secret ballot against Zuma
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
