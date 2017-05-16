South African bank concludes $120 million package for Zesa – Chronicle
South African bank concludes $120 million package for Zesa
Chronicle
STANDARD Bank Group says it has finalised a $120 million debt package with the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) for the rehabilitation of existing power generation infrastructure at Kariba South Hydro and Hwange Thermal Power Stations. The deal is set …
Standard Bank finalises ZPC debt package
