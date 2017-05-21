Big Game Hunter Crushed to Death by Elephant – Gizmodo

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 21, 2017


Big Game Hunter Crushed to Death by Elephant
According to a report from South African news outlet News24, a 51-year-old professional big game hunter met his demise on Friday when he was crushed by an elephant. And hey, I'm sure the possibility of that happening is what made his game so “fun.”.
