South African lady, Karabo, murdered and burnt by her boyfriend, laid to rest (Photos)

Family and friends today gathered to pay their last respects to the slain 22-year-old, Karabo Mokoena who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, Sandile.

She has been laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.

Karabo was found dead on April 29th. Her body was discovered burnt beyond recognition in a ditch in Lyndhurst. More photos below…



This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

