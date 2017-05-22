South African pastor goes viral for talking to ‘God’ on phone – VIDEO – Nairobi News (satire) (press release) (blog)
South African pastor goes viral for talking to 'God' on phone – VIDEO
A video of a South African pastor supposedly talking to God on phone has gone viral on social media. In the two minute-long video, the pastor walks up and down the aisle as he converses to 'God' amid wild cheers from his congregation. The video has …
