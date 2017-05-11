South African Police confirm the arrest of man in connection with murder of Karabo Mokoena

The body of a woman believed to be that of Karabo Mokoena was found on Saturday April 29‚ a day after she was reported missing‚ police said.

Mokoena’s family reported her missing on April 28 at the Diepkloof police station‚ Captain Mavela Masondo told TimesLive on Thursday.

“The following day‚ the body of a female was discovered in Lyndhurst at a park but police who discovered the body had no idea that it was the same person who was reported missing the previous day‚” said Masondo.

So as Karabo’s family and friends took to social media‚ asking for any leads on the missing young woman‚ she may already have died

Police investigations between the Lyndhurst and Diepkloof police led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man believed to be Karabo’s boyfriend.

“He was arrested on Wednesday night. He will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court tomorrow‚” Masondo said.

Karabo’s father‚ Tshepo Mokoena‚ had in the early hours of Thursday taken to Facebook to announce his daughters’ death.

“The boyfriend confessed. He killed and burned my daughter‚” Mokoena wrote.

Masondo‚ however‚ said forensic investigations were still being done to determine whether the body found was Karabo’s.

He would not confirm whether the man arrested for the crime had confessed as stated by Karabo’s family.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

