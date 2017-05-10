South African protests over jobs, housing spread to capital – Channel NewsAsia

Pages Navigation Menu

South African protests over jobs, housing spread to capital

South African protests over jobs, housing spread to capital
Protesters seeking jobs and better housing clashed with police for the third straight day in parts of the economic hub of Johannesburg and spread to the capital Pretoria, piling pressure on a government faced with weak economic growth. 11 May 2017 01: …
