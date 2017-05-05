South Africa’s ANC accuses judiciary of pandering to opposition

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) on Friday accused the judiciary of pandering to the opposition in ordering President Jacob Zuma to explain why he fired finance minister Pravin Gordhan in a cabinet reshuffle. The ANC urged Zuma to appeal against Thursday’s High Court ruling which triggered large street protests against him and led […]

The post South Africa’s ANC accuses judiciary of pandering to opposition appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

