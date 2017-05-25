Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

South Africa’s rand races to 2-month high, stocks fall – Nasdaq

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Nasdaq

South Africa's rand races to 2-month high, stocks fall
Nasdaq
… * Weaker dollar helps rand * Massmart, TFG lead stocks lower (Updates prices) JOHANNESBURG, May 25 (Reuters) – South Africa's rand extended gains against the U.S. dollar to a two-month high on Thursday as the greenback stumbled after the Federal …
South Africa's central bank leaves rates unchanged, lowers GDP outlookFinancial Times
Rand races to two-month high, stocks fallMoneyweb.co.za
Inflation drop may mean cheaper interestIndependent Online
TVC News –Reuters –IT-Online –Herald live
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.