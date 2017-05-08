South Africa’s foreign reserve rose in April- Reserve Bank
South Africa’s net foreign reserves rose to 41.728 billion dollars in April from 41.419 billion dollars in March, the Reserve Bank said on Monday.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!