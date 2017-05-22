South Africa’s Naspers in talks with MTN over pay-TV deal – Reuters
|
South Africa's Naspers in talks with MTN over pay-TV deal
Reuters
JOHANNESBURG May 22 South African broadcaster Naspers is in talks with MTN Group to supply pay-TV content to the mobile operator's subscribers, Naspers said on Monday. "We are in discussions with MTN regarding a content supply agreement," …
