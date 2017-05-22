Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

South Africa’s Naspers in talks with MTN over pay-TV deal – Reuters

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Techpoint.ng

South Africa's Naspers in talks with MTN over pay-TV deal
Reuters
JOHANNESBURG May 22 South African broadcaster Naspers is in talks with MTN Group to supply pay-TV content to the mobile operator's subscribers, Naspers said on Monday. "We are in discussions with MTN regarding a content supply agreement," …
22m subscribers to watch football matches via phone if Naspers/MTN Deal ClicksNaija247news
MTN Group could be acquiring MultiChoice Africa soonTechpoint.ng
Naspers selling Multichoice?Advanced Television
http://www.newmail-ng.com/ (satire) (press release) (subscription) (blog)
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.