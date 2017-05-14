South East governors move to solve power challenges in region

South East governors have resolved to intervene in the electricity generation and distribution, and other infrastructure deficit in the zone to improve the economic activities of the southeast.

Speaking after the governors’ meeting held at the Enugu Government House, the chairman of the governors’ forum who is also the governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi said they have agreed to apply better strategies in providing adequate power supply and pay attention to other facilities that will ignite greater economic activities in the southeast.

“We discussed extensively our economic agenda for southeast; we told you about some economic integration of the states, like the railway, the power, the commerce, sea port, etc and we have taken some few steps forward,” he said.

Umahi further said that the forum discussed the power needs in the southeast which is important for the economic development and have invited a team of Geometrics.

“You know Geometrics independent power plant in Aba, and we want to know the reason why these are not injected into the system; we believe that the injection will help the entire south east. It can empower the entire south-east and then further assist us in the area of our cement, railway and of course, our commerce; we have invited the team to come and discuss with us,” he said.

According to the chairman, the governors also discussed the EEDC and in due course would be interacting with a team of EEDC to find out their challenges and ways and means they could improve on power distribution in the south east.

To ensure that the economic plans and strategy for the development of the zone are achieved, the forum raised a 10-man economic team, two from each of the five states and also the forum’s secretariat that will soon be fully operational for the governors’ operations in Enugu.

Umahi said the governors also interfaced with the Bank of Agriculture, noting that the bank is very important in the Agric programs of the south east and got some useful briefing from the bank.

The governors, Umahi further said, disclosed with the South East‎ Economic Corporation and the UK Department for International Development (DFID), for collaborations and corporations with the newly raised South East Economic team.

