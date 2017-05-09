Pages Navigation Menu

South Korea election: Exit poll points to Moon Jae-in win – CNN

South Korea election: Exit poll points to Moon Jae-in win
Seoul (CNN) The Democratic Party's Moon Jae-in is expected to win the South Korean presidential election, according to an exit poll conducted by the country's three major broadcasters. As counting gets underway, the exit poll showed Moon in first place
Exit polls suggest liberal Moon has won the South Korean presidential electionWashington Post
A 'war of regime choices': South Koreans vote for new presidentCP24 Toronto’s Breaking News
Michael Flynn, Afghanistan, Jimmy Kimmel: Your Tuesday BriefingNew York Times
BBC News –Daily Mail –Yahoo News –BBC News
