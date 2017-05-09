South Korea election: Exit poll points to Moon Jae-in win – CNN
South Korea election: Exit poll points to Moon Jae-in win
Seoul (CNN) The Democratic Party's Moon Jae-in is expected to win the South Korean presidential election, according to an exit poll conducted by the country's three major broadcasters. As counting gets underway, the exit poll showed Moon in first place …
