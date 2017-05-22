South Korean President’s ‘Hot’ Bodyguard Breaks Internet

First it was hot felons, then it was the melting over the Canadian president – but the latest unlikely Internet crush is the new South Korean leader’s bodyguard.

Indeed.

President Moon Jae-in was elected after the impeachment of his predecessor, Park Geun-hye, and brought along with him a bodyguard with a “square-jaw, coiffed hair and sultry gaze,” reports the Independent.

He goes by the name of Choi Young Jae, and he found Internet fame when Korean web portal Daum posted images of him online.

Then Twitter users got involved and things got out of hand:

Here’s a better look:

Hot damn.

Dreams were shattered, however, when the president’s campaign office confirmed that Choi is “unfortunately married and has two daughters”.

Heartbreak.

