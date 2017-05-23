Park Geun-hye, Ousted Leader of South Korea, Denies All Charges in Court – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Park Geun-hye, Ousted Leader of South Korea, Denies All Charges in Court
New York Times
Park Geun-hye, South Korea's ousted president, arrived at a courthouse in Seoul, the capital, on Tuesday. It was her first trip out of jail since she was arrested on March 31. Credit Pool photo by Kim Hong-Ji. SEOUL, South Korea — Park Geun-hye, South …
Former South Korean president Park Geun-hye on trial for corruption
South Korea's Park denies charges as corruption trial begins
Ousted South Korean leader Park Geun-hye avoids eye contact with friend of 40 years at start of corruption trial
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!