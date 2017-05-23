Park Geun-hye, Ousted Leader of South Korea, Denies All Charges in Court – New York Times

Pages Navigation Menu

Park Geun-hye, Ousted Leader of South Korea, Denies All Charges in Court
Park Geun-hye, South Korea's ousted president, arrived at a courthouse in Seoul, the capital, on Tuesday. It was her first trip out of jail since she was arrested on March 31. Credit Pool photo by Kim Hong-Ji. SEOUL, South Korea — Park Geun-hye, South …
Former South Korean president Park Geun-hye on trial for corruptionThe Guardian
South Korea's Park denies charges as corruption trial beginsABC News
Ousted South Korean leader Park Geun-hye avoids eye contact with friend of 40 years at start of corruption trialSouth China Morning Post
Aljazeera.com –ABC Online –Channel NewsAsia –Washington Post
all 88 news articles »

