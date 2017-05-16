South South congress to host Pinnick

The South South Congress of the Nigeria Football Federation has unveiled plans for a grand reception for NFF President Melvin Amaju Pinnick, who was recently elected into the Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), he is also a member of the all-powerful FIFA Organising Committee.

Spokesman of the South South Congress and Edo FA Chairman, Frank Ilaboya, said in a statement that the event scheduled for Saturday, May 20th will hold at Government House Benin City, with top dignitaries from across the region and indeed nationally expected.

Edo Sate Governor, Godwin Obaseki, is the Chief Host, even as indications emerged that other state Choief Executives from across the region are expected or will send delegates to the event. Time has been fixed for 6:30, on the day.

Obaseki, said he has taken personal interest in the progress of the NFF President, because of his sagacity, readiness to learn and application of his energetic youthfulness to bringing the best to Nigerian, continental and global football at the highest level. “He is indeed a son in whom the whole of the South South is well pleased”, Obaseki was quoted as saying.

The South South region comprises Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross Rivers, Delta, Edo and Rivers states.

The post South South congress to host Pinnick appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

