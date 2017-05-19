Pages Navigation Menu

South Sudan’s Army may have Committed War Crimes: UN – Newsweek

May 19, 2017


South Sudan's Army may have Committed War Crimes: UN
Soldiers in South Sudan killed over 100 civilians and committed atrocities including mass rape and attacks on funerals that may constitute war crimes or crimes against humanity, a U.N. report has concluded Friday. During a seven-month offensive, the
