South Sudan ‘man-made’ famine may kill six million – Group
The famine ravaging South Sudan and its neighbours could claim six million lives, a charity warned Friday, as the international community struggles to raise the $4.4 billion needed to avert a full-blown disaster. The food crisis in the world’s youngest country is one of the key issues being discussed at this week’s World Economic Forum […]
The post South Sudan ‘man-made’ famine may kill six million – Group appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!