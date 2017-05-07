Pages Navigation Menu

South Sudan refugees flock Lamwo

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

Northern Uganda is once again grappling with refugees from South Sudan fleeing fresh fighting in the nation.

The newly created Palabek Refugee Settlement camp in Lamwo district is teeming with refugees who have gone over 6000 in the last two weeks.

Officials from United Nations humanitarian organisations and the Office of the Prime Minister have been receiving an average of 400 people per day through the Ngomoromo border post.

Sudanese refugees arriving in the northern town of Lamwo say the killings and fighting are concentrated in Pajok and Nimule in South Sudan.

They also narrated stories of sexual harassment of women by soldiers. Efforts to cater to the refugees have also been hit back by shortage of water supply.

