South West leaders demand new constitution before 2019 elections

• Stakeholders seek action on 2014 confab report

South West delegates to the 2014 National Conference organised by former President Goodluck Jonathan have demanded that the 2019 general elections should be conducted on the basis of a new and truly federal constitution. They maintained it was the yearning of the people from the zone.

After a reunion yesterday in Abuja, the leaders said the implementation of the report was the irreducible minimum to move Nigeria forward and build a nation that works for the citizenry.

In a statement signed by their chairman, deputy and secretary, Chief Olu Falae, Alani Akinrinade (rtd) and Dr. Kunle Olajide, the delegates urged the Federal Government to initiate the process for the National Assembly to pick up the report submitted to the immediate past legislative chambers for implementation.

Also yesterday, a summit held in Abuja to push for the implementation of the report. The gathering enumerated the major issues militating against the smooth functioning of the federation, stating that only an action on the document could solve these problems.

The participants noted specifically that the perennial problem of deadly clashes between farmers and herdsmen would have been resolved if this administration had implemented the report.

Peopled by the likes of Professor Jerry Gana; John Dara; Tanko Yakassai and Yinka Odumaki; the summit declared that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration must abandon its opposition to the implementation of the document.

The summit, which held at the Abuja residence of the owner of DAAR Communication, Raymond Dokpesi, held that “no progressive government can and should dismiss the recommendations of such a serious and representative gathering of thinkers and leaders.”

