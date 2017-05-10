Southampton vs Arsenal, Premier League: live score updates – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Southampton vs Arsenal, Premier League: live score updates
Telegraph.co.uk
Arsenal skipper Laurent Koscielny is out injured – and that usually spells trouble for the Gunners – so Shkodran Mustafi steps in. For Southampton, it's Sofiane Boufal out, Nathan Redmond in. 6:58PM …
Southampton vs Arsenal live: Premier League latest score, goal updates, team news and highlights at St Mary's
Pre-season schedule: This is who the Premier League teams are facing this summer
Southampton vs Arsenal: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on, where can I watch it?
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!